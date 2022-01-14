Kiev has reported a massive cyberattack on key government websites as tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine escalate following several rounds of unsuccessful talks.

The education ministry said on Facebook that its website was down due to a "global (cyber) attack" that had taken place overnight on Friday.

Other websites that were down, including that of the cabinet and the foreign and emergencies ministries. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The foreign ministry website temporarily displayed a message in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish that appeared to suggest the attack was in response to Ukraine's pro-Western stance.

"Ukrainians! All of your personal data .. have been deleted and are impossible to restore. All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst."

"This is for your past, present and future. For Volyn, OUN, UPA, Galitsia, Polesye and for historical lands," it said, referring to ultra-nationalist organisations and regions of Ukraine.

However, the Ukrainian government said on Friday that the content of the websites was not changed during the attack and no personal data was leaked.

READ MORE: Ukrainian soldier killed as Russia, NATO hold high-stakes talks

Not hard to 'imagine who is behind'