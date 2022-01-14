Russia has raised the stakes in its dispute with the West over Ukraine and NATO's expansion after a top diplomat refused to rule out a military deployment to Cuba and Venezuela if tensions with the United States and its allies escalate.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said he could "neither confirm nor exclude" the possibility of Russia sending military assets to Latin America if the US and its allies don't curtail their military activities on Russia's doorstep.

"It all depends on the action by our US counterparts," the minister said in an interview with Russian television network RTVI, citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning that Moscow could take unspecified "military-technical measures" if the US and its allies fail to heed its demands.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan dismissed the statements about a possible Russian deployment to Cuba and Venezuela as "bluster in the public commentary".

He noted that the issue wasn't raised during this week’s talks and added that "if Russia were to move in that direction, we would deal with it decisively."

READ MORE: NATO, Russia cite differences on Ukraine crisis as talks end inconclusively

Cuban missile crisis

Ryabkov led a Russian delegation in talks with the US on Monday. The negotiations in Geneva and a related NATO-Russia meeting in Brussels took place in response to a significant Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that the West fears might be a prelude to an invasion.