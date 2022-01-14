WORLD
4 MIN READ
Russia talks of sending troops to Latin America if tensions with West rise
Top diplomat Sergey Ryabkov says he can "neither confirm nor exclude" possibility of Russia deploying military assets to Cuba and Venezuela, a statement US rejects as "bluster in the public commentary."
Russia talks of sending troops to Latin America if tensions with West rise
Russian soldiers take part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia, on January 13, 2022. / AP
January 14, 2022

Russia has raised the stakes in its dispute with the West over Ukraine and NATO's expansion after a top diplomat refused to rule out a military deployment to Cuba and Venezuela if tensions with the United States and its allies escalate.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said he could "neither confirm nor exclude" the possibility of Russia sending military assets to Latin America if the US and its allies don't curtail their military activities on Russia's doorstep.

"It all depends on the action by our US counterparts," the minister said in an interview with Russian television network RTVI, citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning that Moscow could take unspecified "military-technical measures" if the US and its allies fail to heed its demands.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan dismissed the statements about a possible Russian deployment to Cuba and Venezuela as "bluster in the public commentary".

He noted that the issue wasn't raised during this week’s talks and added that "if Russia were to move in that direction, we would deal with it decisively."

READ MORE: NATO, Russia cite differences on Ukraine crisis as talks end inconclusively

Cuban missile crisis 

Ryabkov led a Russian delegation in talks with the US on Monday. The negotiations in Geneva and a related NATO-Russia meeting in Brussels took place in response to a significant Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that the West fears might be a prelude to an invasion.

Recommended

Russia, which annexed Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in 2014, has denied having plans to attack the neighbouring country. 

The Kremlin reacted to the suggestion by accusing NATO of threatening its territory and demanding that the military alliance never embrace Ukraine or any other ex-Soviet nations as new members.

Washington and its allies firmly rejected the demand this week as a non-starter, but the NATO and Russian delegations agreed to leave the door open to further talks on arms control and other issues intended to reduce the potential for hostilities.

Ryabkov last month compared the current tensions over Ukraine with the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis — when the Soviet Union deployed missiles to Cuba and the US imposed a naval blockade of the island.

That crisis ended after US President John F Kennedy and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev agreed that Moscow would withdraw its missiles in exchange for Washington's pledge not to invade Cuba and the removal of US missiles from Turkey.

Reaction from Havana 

There was unease in Havana on Thursday after Russia refused to rule out a military deployment to Cuba.The Cuban government did not comment publicly on the Russian statement.Former Cuban diplomat Carlos Alzugaray said he believed there was "no threat" in the suggestion, but simply a "warning" to Washington for it to see how Russia views NATO's expansion closer to its borders.READ MORE:How a Russian soldier prevented World War III 59 years ago

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China