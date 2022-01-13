Former Syrian intelligence colonel Anwar Raslan has been sentenced to life in jail for crimes against humanity in the first global trial over state-sponsored torture in Syria.

The landmark verdict came from a German court on Thursday as the case against Raslan was under universal jurisdiction, which allows offences to be prosecuted even if they were committed in a different country.

Anwar Raslan, 58, was found guilty of overseeing the murder of 27 people at the Al Khatib detention centre in Damascus, also known as "Branch 251", in 2011 and 2012.

He was accused of the murder of 58 people and the torture of 4,000 others.

Prosecutors said he oversaw rape and sexual abuse, "electric shocks", beatings with "fists, wires and whips" and "sleep deprivation" at the prison.

Crimes against humanity