WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tunisia's Ennahda calls for protest against Saied's 'nascent dictatorship'
Main opposition party of the north African country urges supporters to protest on Friday against President Kais Saied.
Tunisia's Ennahda calls for protest against Saied's 'nascent dictatorship'
Ennahda party says it will protest against "the nascent dictatorship that perpetuates the monopoly of power and authority and seeks to strike the free judiciary." / Reuters
January 12, 2022

Tunisia's main opposition Ennahda party has called for supporters to protest on Friday against President Kais Saied, defying a government decision to ban all gatherings.

The government said earlier it was re-imposing a night curfew, banning all gatherings for two weeks and discouraging people from travelling abroad to stop the rapid spread of Covid-19 cases.

Ennahda said it will protest against "the nascent dictatorship that perpetuates the monopoly of power and authority and seeks to strike the free judiciary."

Tunisia was the only democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring revolts of a decade ago but civil society groups and Saied's opponents have expressed fear of a slide back to authoritarianism a decade after the revolution that toppled longtime ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Saied on July 25 sacked the Ennadha-supported government and suspended parliament, presenting himself as the ultimate interpreter of the constitution.

Saied has promised to uphold rights and freedoms won in Tunisia's 2011 revolution that ushered in democracy.

Recommended

However, he has brushed aside the democratic 2014 constitution and given himself powers to rule by decree during a transitional period in which he will offer a new constitution to public referendum.

READ MORE:Thousands rally in Tunisia against Saied’s seizure of power

Influential party

Ennahda, which has the largest number of seats in the suspended parliament, was banned before the revolution but then became the most consistently influential party afterwards and a member of successive coalition governments.

However, as Tunisia's economy stagnated and its political system ground to paralysis in recent years, support for the party waned and although it came first in the 2019 parliamentary elections it won far fewer votes than in previous years.

READ MORE:Tunisia security forces detain senior Ennahda leader

SOURCE:Reuters, AFP
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China