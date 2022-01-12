US has criticised China's decision to cancel a growing number of flights from the United States to China because of passengers who later tested positive for Covid-19 and warned it could take action in response.

"China's actions are inconsistent with its obligations under the US-China Air Transport Agreement. We are engaging with the (Chinese government) on this and we retain the right to take regulatory measures as appropriate," a US Transportation Department (USDOT) spokesperson said on Wednesday.

China on Wednesday ordered the suspension of six more US-to-China flights in coming weeks after a surge in passengers testing positive for Covid-19, rising to 70 cancellations mandated this year in a schedule that had already been drastically cut back.

The latest suspension affected two United Airlines flights from San Francisco to Shanghai and four China Southern Airlines flights from Los Angeles to Guangzhou.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment.

Airlines for America, a trade group representing United , Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and others, said US carriers are in "communication with the US and Chinese governments to identify a path forward that minimises impact to travellers."

Omicron variant soars