A wall inscribed with the message “Welcome to Palestine” in multiple languages greets patrons who arrive at the pavilion representing the State of Palestine at Dubai Expo 2020.

The glitzy emirate is hosting the six-month-long world fair, which was postponed from 2020 to 2021 due to the pandemic, and aims to showcase key technological innovations, business opportunities and cultural festivities from over 190 participating countries.

Nestled between the UAE and Saudi Arabian pavilions, Palestine’s is located in the Opportunity District and designed by the Palestinian Economy Ministry. The 1,250 square-metre rectangular two-floor building with rounded corners has an exterior fashioned with line drawings of the city of Jerusalem and swathes of decorative Arabic script.

“In the pavilion we highlight the Palestinian identity and narrative by representing our culture, history, civilisation, traditions, holy places, and our capital Jerusalem,” the Palestine pavilion’s media liaison officer Raseel Amr told TRT World.

On a gusty early January afternoon, a steady stream of people builds into a long queue waiting to enter the pavilion themed as being “A land of history and promise”. Around a dozen are allowed in at a time, and once in, visitors are welcomed by a female usher wearing a traditional embroidered thobe.

“The aim is to make our visitors feel like they are in Jerusalem,” the guide announces to a group of us upon entry into the pavilion, priming visitors for an event that will take them into a “five senses journey of Palestine.”

And a sensory experience it certainly was, as visitors embark on a journey of seeing, hearing, touching, smelling and tasting what the land has to offer.

While on the ground floor, the guide runs through a quick summary of historic Palestine and the land’s significance for the three Abrahamic faiths. The floors themselves are replicas of Jerusalem’s Old City streets, tailored with vertical strips of deep brown cladding and interspersed with generous entryways.

The group then is held in a waiting zone before taking an elevator which doubles as an immersive simulation of rising high above Jerusalem. Once on the second floor, everyone sets foot in a dark room where a promotional video is played that introduces viewers to various Palestinian cities and their cultural attractions.

Visitors then walk down hallways that display images of Palestine before entering the ‘Touch Palestine’ area where one can physically interact with all sorts of items: a chunk of salt from the Dead Sea, an aluminum fragment from the Dome of the Rock, a mosaic slab from Jericho, and an original key from 1948 that symbolises the right of return.

Next up is the ‘Smell Palestine’ section, where a cornucopia of scents are on offer. From zaytun (olives), za’atar (thyme) to maramiya (sage), vapour aromas are dispersed from the snout of a clay pot to be inhaled.