On December 30, 2021, the Islamic Republic of Iran came close to launching three satellites into orbit. But what was a scientific failure can be construed as a political success from Iran’s perspective during the ongoing nuclear negotiations in Vienna.

The launch sent a message to the US that despite sanctions, Iran can still develop the technology to fire a long-distance missile, whether into space or over a continent. If the sanctions were meant to curtail such activities, Iran demonstrated they are not working. Iran’s economy might suffer, but not its scientific progress.

What the latest launch has demonstrated is that politics of Earth, or the Middle East, in this case, have been projected into space, reminiscent of a trend that began with the superpowers, the US and USSR, during the Cold War.

Message in the missile

Media theorist Marshall McLuhan is remembered by his oft-quoted phrase: “The Medium is the Message.” His argument was irrespective of the messages sent by various forms of media, be it newspaper, radio, or TV, the medium, in and of itself, also contains a message.

For example, the news of a murder can be communicated by all three, but the TV will be able to instil greater fear into the viewer based on its broadcasting images of a crime scene or embellishing the event with ominous music. The medium’s message is that fear can easily be transmitted to mass audiences in the TV age.

The missile is also a medium. And the missile is the message. A missile/rocket might carry a physical payload, such as a satellite or a warhead, but it also carries a political message intended to communicate to adversaries, short of violence. That dynamic is what made the Cold War cold.

Cold War and astropolitics

On October 4, 1957, the Soviets launched the first satellite into space, Sputnik, a prestigious victory for communism during the Cold War competition in the battle of ideas. However, if the USSR could launch a satellite into space, it could also launch a nuclear warhead that could fall back to Earth, particularly the USA. The message of the missile was that the same technology used to launch a satellite into space could be used to carry a nuclear warhead.

While the space programmes of the US and USSR were about prestige, according to the historian Douglas Brinkley: “For a world locked in a Cold War rivalry between the Americans and the Soviets, space quickly became the new arena of battle.”

Space launches and launchers were a means of refining military technology discreetly, in the name of space exploration, while simultaneously broadcasting these advances to adversaries and allies.

Casey Dreier, senior space policy adviser for The Planetary Society, supports the argument on the missile as the message when he asserts that spaceflight is a “great signal for use of nations”. During the history of human spaceflight, each advance was a geopolitical signal on behalf of the US and USSR. It communicates a certain level of “technological organisational capability”, the ultimate being the ability to send humans into outer space and back.