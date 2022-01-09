A fire has swept through a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, destroying tents and leaving thousands homeless, according to officials and witnesses.

About 1,200 houses were burnt in the fire on Sunday, according to Kamran Hossain, a spokesman for the Armed Police Battalion, which heads security in the camp.

The blaze left more than 5,000 people homeless, he said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in the blaze that hit Camp 16 in Cox's Bazar, a border district where more than a million Rohingya refugees live.

The fire started at 4:40pm (1040 GMT) and was brought under control at around 6:30pm, Hossain told AFP.

Videos of the blaze that raced through shelters made of bamboo and tarpaulin were shared on social media.

'I lost my dream'