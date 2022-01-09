Security forces have fired tear gas as thousands protested in Sudan's capital Khartoum and a neighbouring city, keeping up pressure on the military following a coup 11 weeks ago.

One protester was killed during the demonstrations on Sunday, medics said.

The 26-year-old died after he took a "hit by tear gas to the neck by the coup forces as he took part in protests", the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said in a statement.

The latest fatality brings to 62 the death toll of anti-coup protesters killed in the crackdown by security forces.

Witnesses said that security forces fired tear gas as pro-democracy protesters headed towards the presidential palace.

"No, no to military rule," the demonstrators chanted as they waved the national flag.

Authorities have repeatedly denied using live ammunition in confronting protests and said scores of security forces have been wounded during demonstrations that have often "deviated from peacefulness".

UN-facilitated talks