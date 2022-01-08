A traffic accident Saturday involving a microbus and a larger bus left at least 16 people dead and 18 others injured in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

The crash took place when a microbus collided with a public transportation bus on a road linking the city of Tor in southern Sinai to the city of Suez, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The collision happened 10 kilometers (about 6 miles) from Tor, police said.

The Health Ministry said it deployed at least 13 ambulances to the scene and that the injured were taken to hospitals in southern Sinai.

