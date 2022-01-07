WORLD
Eastern US faces possible 'bomb cyclone' of snow and wind
Heaviest snow will move into Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee and up to 3 inches of snow is expected in the capital Washington, the second snowstorm in a week.
Earlier this week, a winter storm unleashed heavy snow and strong winds throughout much of the US Southeast and mid-Atlantic. / AP
January 7, 2022

The eastern United States, from Tennessee to New York, faces stronger winds and heavier snow overnight, likely causing the first "bomb cyclone" of the 2022 winter season in the region, forecasting service AccuWeather has said.

A bomb cyclone is an intense weather event in which the barometric pressure drops quickly, causing heavy precipitation and producing powerful winds.

The heaviest snow will move into Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee on Thursday night; up to 3 inches of snow are expected in the nation's capital, the second snowstorm in a week.

New York City could see up to 6 inches of snow on Friday, Accuweather said.

Storm warnings 

Winter storm warnings are in place along much of the Northeast coast, according to the National Weather Service, with the heavy snowfall expected as far north as Maine if the storm strengthens fast enough.

"The farther north you go, the bigger the snow accumulations" AccuWeather's Chief Video Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

Earlier this week, a winter storm unleashed heavy snow and strong winds throughout much of the US Southeast and mid-Atlantic, forcing schools to close, grounding airplanes and knocking out power for thousands of people.

SOURCE:Reuters
