Bangladesh authorities have bulldozed more than 3,000 Rohingya-run shops since last month, as struggling refugee families voiced their dismay at the demolitions.

The country's deputy refugee commissioner Shamsud Douza told AFP News Agency on Tuesday that "more than 3,000 illegal shops" had been demolished.

"The number of Rohingya is increasing. And they need shelters. We are already building sheds on the premises," he said, adding that relief groups were ensuring the refugees were still getting daily necessities.

But Khin Maung, a Rohingya community leader and rights activist, told AFP the demolitions had already hurt tens of thousands of refugees in the camps.

"Rohingya families are large and the amount of food ration given to them is decreasing. Many families used to rely on the income from the shops," he said.

'I am helpless'

About 850,000 members of the stateless Muslim minority are packed into overcrowded displacement camps in Bangladesh.