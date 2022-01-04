TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkiye's Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia in February
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's planned visit comes as part of Ankara's intention to normalise ties with several regional countries.
Turkiye's Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia in February
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in April and May discussed bilateral relations with the Saudi King Salman. / Reuters
January 4, 2022

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Saudi Arabia in February as part of Ankara's intention to normalise ties with several regional countries. 

Erdogan made the announcement in Istanbul on Monday, saying trade between Turkiye and Saudi Arabia will be discussed during his next month's visit, local media reported.

Like Ankara, Riyadh has also been attempting to repair its diplomatic ties with Turkiye following the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul Consulate in 2018.

Erdogan and Saudi King Salman had discussed bilateral relations in April and May in 2021. Following the development, Turkiye said Ankara hoped to maximize its cooperation with the Gulf countries. 

READ MORE:Erdogan: Turkey to strengthen relations with all Gulf states

Recommended

Aside from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye has also been in negotiations with Egypt and the United Arab Emirates in an attempt to mend fraught ties. 

In May, Ankara sent a delegation led by Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu to Saudi Arabia for talks and the foreign minister met his counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, in Riyadh. 

Although the kingdom never publicly acknowledged that it was boycotting Turkiye-made products, some Saudi businessmen endorsed the move amid growing political tensions between the two countries. 

To circumvent the unofficial blockade, some Turkish exporters have been rerouting food, clothing and other goods.

READ MORE:A new dawn: Turkey and the Arab world choose cooperation over conflict

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin