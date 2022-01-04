A Hong Kong court has found a 36-year-old barrister guilty of inciting an unauthorised assembly for an annual vigil to commemorate those who died in China's 1989 Tiananmen crackdown.

"The law never allows anyone to exercise their freedom by unlawful means," magistrate Amy Chan ruled on Tuesday.

Activist Chow Hang Tung, of the since-closed Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, was arrested the day before the June 4 anniversary of the crackdown last year.

In delivering her verdict, Magistrate Amy Chan in the West Kowloon Magistrates' Court said the assembly caused "a public health risk." Sentencing is expected later on Tuesday.

Police have banned the vigils in the last two years, citing coronavirus restrictions.

But coming after the mass anti-Beijing protests in 2019, many activists saw the bans as an attempt to shut down displays of defiance to Beijing. Authorities denied that was the reason.

Despite the ban, thousands lit candles across the city in 2020, and smaller crowds did the same in 2021.

Crackdown on dissent

Chow, who represented herself, had pleaded not guilty, saying she wanted to "incite others not to forget June 4," not to encourage a gathering.