Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has resigned, less than two months after being reinstated as part of an political agreement with the military.

In a televised speech on Sunday, he said a roundtable discussion was needed to come to a new agreement for Sudan's political transition to democracy.

"I have tried my best to stop the country from sliding towards disaster," he said, addressing the nation.

"In view of the fragmentation of the political forces and conflicts between the (military and civilian) components of the transition... despite everything that has been done to reach a consensus... it has not happened", he said.

Sudan "is crossing a dangerous turning point that threatens its whole survival," he added.

Hamdok's resignation came amid massive protests against the country's military and new deaths as security forces shot dead two people, bringing to 56 the death toll in protests since a coup on October 25.

Thousands had taken to the streets in capital Khartoum and other cities across the country to denounce the October takeover, and a subsequent deal that reinstated the prime minister but sidelined the pro-democracy movement.