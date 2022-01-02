Air travel has continued to be severely disrupted in the United States, with bad weather in parts of the country adding to the impact of a massive spike in Covid-19 infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

The United States has 2,723 cancelled flights, more than half of the 4,698 cancelled worldwide, till around 11:00 pm (0400 GMT) on Sunday, according to tracking website FlightAware.

In addition, 5,993 domestic flights were delayed on Saturday, out of a total of 11.043 worldwide for the day.

The worst affected US airline was SkyWest, which had to cancel 23 percent of its flight schedule, according to the site.

