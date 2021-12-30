A group of 120 Rohingya Muslims have disembarked from a boat that had drifted for days off Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh and was towed by a navy ship into port, officials said.

The refugees' wooden boat was reportedly leaking and had a damaged engine. Efforts to rescue its passengers, who are overwhelmingly women and children, began after Indonesia's government on Wednesday said it would allow them to dock because conditions on the boat were so severe.

The broken-down boat was towed by a navy ship early Thursday from its location about 85 kilometres off the coast of Bireuen, a district in Aceh, toward Krueng Geukueh seaport in neighbouring Lhokseumawe, a coastal town in the North Aceh district, said navy western fleet command spokesman Colonel La Ode M Holib on Friday.

High waves and bad weather hampered the rescue operation, and the navy ship was moving 5 knots (5.7 miles) per hour to keep the towed boat from capsising, Holib said. The boat docked safely just after midnight on Friday.

Authorities used buses to move the Rohingya refugees from the port to a nearby warehouse, providing temporary shelter amid heavy monsoon rains.

The refugees will all be tested for the coronavirus, Holib added.

READ MORE:Indonesia to allow stranded boat with Rohingya refugees to dock

28 days at sea

The boat was first sighted by local fishermen on Sunday about 96 kilometres off the coast of Bireuen, said Badruddin Yunus, the leader of the local tribal fishing community.

He said fishermen provided food, water and clothes to the passengers, including 60 women, 51 children and nine men, who said they wanted to go to Malaysia and had been at sea for 28 days before the boat's engine broke down.

Videos obtained by The Associated Press from the Indonesian navy showed the refugees' wooden boat packed with dozens of members of the Rohingya ethnic community floating at sea.