Yemen's Houthis have launched a missile at a camp housing Yemeni forces belonging to a Saudi-led coalition.

The ballistic missile launched on Thursday killed four soldiers and wounded 13 at the camp in Markha, three military sources said. A local official put the death toll at seven.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis or from the pro-coalition Giants Brigade, which said on Wednesday that fighters previously stationed in western Yemen had arrived in Shabwa in the south.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who have been battling the coalition for more than six years, has advanced in the central province of Marib, the country's only gas-producing area and home to its largest oil fields.

The group has made inroads into Shabwa, cutting off supply lines to Marib, which is the internationally recognised government's last northern stronghold.

Government forces still hold Marib's capital and nearby hydrocarbon facilities.

