Lebanon has intercepted a shipment of fake oranges that hid millions of Captagon pills, in the latest regional seizure of the stimulant drug.

Customs officers seized "nearly nine million Captagon tablets" at Beirut's port, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said at a press conference on Wednesday, noting that the cargo was heading for a Gulf country.

Captagon is an amphetamine-type stimulant manufactured mostly in Lebanon and Syria. Much of it is bound for illegal recreational use in Saudi Arabia.

A customs officer confirmed to AFP news agency that this cargo was en route to Kuwait.

The Captagon tablets were placed in small bags hidden in fake oranges among a real fruit shipment.

An investigation has been opened to determine its source.

Pills in plastic lemons

Lebanon, which is suffering political paralysis and economic crisis, has boosted efforts to thwart Captagon trafficking through its ports following criticism from Gulf countries over lack of cooperation.