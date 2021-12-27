WORLD
3 MIN READ
Civilians among dozens killed in DRC fighting
At least 12 civilians and 38 rebels have died in four days of fighting in the country's northeast, where the army is battling the Allied Democratic Forces and an ethnic-based militia called CODECO.
Civilians among dozens killed in DRC fighting
On November 30, the DRC and Uganda launched a joint operation against the ADF. / Reuters
December 27, 2021

Twelve civilians and 38 rebels have died in four days of fighting in the northeast Democratic Republic of Congo, where the armed forces are carrying out a crackdown on militias. 

Military and local sources said on Monday that the clashes have taken place in Ituri province, where in separate conflicts, the army is battling the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) – a group with suspected links to Daesh – and an ethnic-based militia called CODECO. 

On Thursday, nine civilians in the Mambembe area were "massacred" by the ADF, and three more were killed in an attack on Saturday, the area's chief, Janvier Musoki Kinyongo, told AFP news agency.

"People have fled my area. ADF rebels are moving about the region," he said.

In another part of Ituri, soldiers killed seven ADF operatives and captured one in an offensive launched on Highway 4, about 90 kilometres (55 miles) south of provincial capital Bunia, army spokesman Jules Ngongo said.

READ MORE: Several civilians killed in DRC by Daesh-linked militants

Separately, the army said it had carried out a "helicopter-backed operation" against CODECO in Ituri's territory of Djugi.

"Thirty-one CODECO militia elements (were) neutralised and several were wounded, it said.

The Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) is a military-religious sect that claims to represent the Lendu ethnic group, which has a historic feud with the Hema community.

Recommended

Thousands dead

Fighting between the two groups flared between 1999 and 2003, claiming tens of thousands of lives before being quelled by a European Union peacekeeping force, Artemis.

Violence then resumed in 2017, blamed on the emergence of CODECO.

Since October, CODECO has stepped up attacks in the Djugu area, bordering Lake Albert and Uganda which lie to the east.

On Saturday, a suicide attack at a crowded nightspot in Beni, in neighbouring North Kivu province, claimed seven lives.

North Kivu is the epicentre of ADF attacks that, according to the Catholic Church, have claimed some 6,000 deaths since 2013. The group has also been blamed for a string of attacks on Ugandan soil this year.

On November 30, the DRC and Uganda launched a joint operation against the ADF.

READ MORE:Uganda, DRC launch joint military action against Daesh-linked militia

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China