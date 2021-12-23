WORLD
Protests as Israeli troops kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank
Mohammed Issa Abbas, 26, died from gunshot wounds to the back after the vehicle he was in was targeted by Israeli forces in the Al Amari refugee camp in Ramallah city, officials say.
Israeli rights group Peace Now says there is an increase in violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their properties. / Reuters
December 23, 2021

Israeli troops have shot dead a Palestinian man in Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank, sparking fresh protests and violent Israeli action in the area. 

Palestine's Health Ministry said Mohammed Issa Abbas, 26, died from gunshot wounds to the back after the vehicle he was in was targeted by Israeli forces in the Al Amari refugee camp in Ramallah.

Israel's army said its troops "responded with fire and hit (an) assailant" who had fired at troops from a vehicle.

Violence has escalated in recent weeks in the occupied West Bank. In one incident, illegal Israeli settlers attacked several Palestinian villages near Nablus city. 

Palestinian residents say the settlers assaulted villagers, used firearms, set some barracks on fire, and also pelted stones on Palestinian homes.

Palestinian WAFA news agency said the settlers attacked Sebastia town, north Nablus, and smashed a number of Palestinian-owned vehicles and a car maintenance workshop.

Violence against Palestinians increased

An Israeli settler was killed last Thursday and two others were wounded in a shooting near the Homesh outpost near Nablus in Israel-occupied West Bank.

Israeli rights group Peace Now also underlined that there was an increase in violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their properties.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 illegal settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in both occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are illegal.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
