Last week’s Turkiye-Africa Partnership Conference Summit in Istanbul was heavily covered by media and political circles, with a focus on growing political relations and economic ties between Turkiye and African states. But observers overlooked a significant detail: the Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister attended the conference as well.

Turkish-Egyptian relations have been strained since the coup of 2013 that ousted Egypt’s only democratically elected president Mohamed Morsi. But in recent months, the countries have held exploratory talks with the ultimate aim of restoring relations.

After Turkiye’s rapprochement with the UAE, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signalled that a Turkish-Egyptian normalisation is also on the cards, telling reporters that Ankara would be in a "position to appoint ambassadors within a defined schedule".

Both nations have a strong interest in restoring relations, but are hindered by domestic politics and obstacles. Therefore, political pragmatism will not be enough to restore ties; rather, the countries need to agree on a new messaging strategy for a full rapprochement.

From the perspective of Cairo, a key issue is that the Turkish side refrains from talking about President Abdel Fattah el Sisi. Rather than mention President Sisi, the Turkish president prefers to speak about the “Egyptian people,” which is a big concern for the coupist government in Egypt.

Cairo thinks that Turkiye wants to normalise relations without normalising the Egyptian president - which is worrisome in terms of its domestic politics. In such a scenario, normalising with Turkiye would benefit Egypt but would harm the regime’s stance and power.

On the other side, Turkiye has a long history of coups, and the Turkish public opinion is resentful of anything reminiscent of them. Normalising a coupist president would be viewed as a softening of a stance regarding coupists in general. Moreover, as Turkiye has a working democracy, the Turkish opposition would play normalisation with Egypt as a political card to garner domestic support.

There is also the matter of human rights. Segments of Turkish society are genuinely worried about the humanitarian situation in Egypt and do not want to aid crimes by restoring ties with the country. Only recently, an Egyptian court sentenced prominent political activist Alaa Abdel Fattah to five years in prison on charges of “joining a terrorist group” and “spreading false news”.