At least people have died and dozens are feared missing after an inflatable dinghy sank off the coast of the Greek island of Folegandros.

The coast guard said on Wednesday that 12 people, all believed to be from Iraq, were rescued.

The 11 men and one woman were taken to a hospital on the nearby island of Santorini as a precaution.

The bodies of three unidentified men were recovered from the sea.

The survivors said they had been on a larger boat that took on water and sank overnight.

Most said there were originally 32 people on the boat, but one told authorities there were about 50.

The coast guard said a navy frigate joined four coast guard vessels, 8 merchant ships, three smaller private vessels, three military helicopters and a military transport plane taking part in the search and rescue operation as night approached.

“The survivors made it onto a dinghy that was tethered to the boat. Only two of them were wearing life jackets,” Coast Guard spokesperson Nikos Kokkalas told state-run ERT television.