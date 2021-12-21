Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has told a group of national political and intellectual figures that he intends to resign in the coming hours.

The group Hamdok spoke to on Tuesday called on him to stay in his position but he insisted he would leave, two sources close to Hamdok told Reuters news agency.

Hamdok was reinstated on November 21 following a coup a month earlier that saw the military take power and end a transitional partnership with political parties.

While several political forces took part in drafting the agreement, according to the sources, it has faced widespread criticism from parties and the general public.

