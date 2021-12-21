WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sudan PM Hamdok intends to resign 'within hours'
Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok tells a group of political and intellectual figures that he will step down, Reuters news agency reports, citing sources close to Hamdok.
Sudan PM Hamdok intends to resign 'within hours'
Hamdok says Sudan is inching towards "the abyss," blaming political intransigence and lack of consensus on a new political agreement. / Reuters Archive
December 21, 2021

Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has told a group of national political and intellectual figures that he intends to resign in the coming hours.

The group Hamdok spoke to on Tuesday called on him to stay in his position but he insisted he would leave, two sources close to Hamdok told Reuters news agency.

Hamdok was reinstated on November 21 following a coup a month earlier that saw the military take power and end a transitional partnership with political parties.

While several political forces took part in drafting the agreement, according to the sources, it has faced widespread criticism from parties and the general public.

Sudan inching towards 'the abyss'

Recommended

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people marched on the presidential palace rejecting both military rule and Hamdok's decision to return, which he had said he took to preserve gains made during the transition and to end the bloodshed.

Some 47 people have died in crackdowns on protests against military rule, including two as a result of Saturday's protest.

The United Nations said on Tuesday that it had received reports of rape or gang rape of 13 women and girls.

Sources close to Hamdok had said previously he would only remain in office if he had the political support and if the agreement was enforced. It called on the military to release political detainees, protect freedom of expression and allow Hamdok to independently appoint a new cabinet.

In a statement over the weekend, Hamdok said Sudan was inching towards "the abyss," blaming political intransigence and lack of consensus on a new political agreement.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law