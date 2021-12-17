UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has suffered a stunning defeat in a parliamentary by-election that was a referendum on his government.

His ruling Tories had held the seat in North Shropshire, central England, by a massive majority just two years ago, but saw that wiped out by the Liberal Democrats in a vote on Thursday, a historic defeat set to intensify the mutinous mood among Conservative MPs.

The Tories lose the safe rural seat, won by 23,000 votes in 2019, by almost 6,000 votes, as the Liberal Democrats mustered a swing of 34 percentage points -- the seventh biggest in by-election history.

"The people of North Shropshire have spoken on behalf of the British people," winning candidate Helen Morgan said in her victory speech.

"They have said loudly and clearly: 'Boris Johnson, the party is over'".

READ MORE:UK PM Johnson apologises, launches probe into staff lockdown party

Johnson takes 'personal responsibility'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he took "personal responsibility" for the crushing by-election defeat.