Ukraine has said that one of its soldiers was killed in fighting with pro-Russia separatists in the east of the country.

The latest death on Friday brings Ukraine's toll in the simmering conflict to 65 since the start of the year, compared to a total of 50 in all of 2020.

The Ukrainian army said separatists had targeted its positions with grenade launchers and mortars.

"One serviceman was fatally wounded," and another soldier was injured, it said on Facebook.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Brussels is ready to impose sanctions with a "massive cost" for Moscow if the Russian military invades Ukraine.

"Let there be no doubt. If Russia were to move against Ukraine, the Union will be in a position to take sanctions that could extract a massive cost. We have done our work in that respect," von der Leyen told in a news conference following a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

US President Joe Biden also warned his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin of "sanctions like he's never seen" should the troops attack Ukraine.

READ MORE:NATO chief voices support for Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia