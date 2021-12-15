Turkish Airlines has been voted as the Best Airline for Business Class for the fifth year in a row by readers of leading US travel magazine Global Traveler.

According to a statement from the Turkish flag carrier on Wednesday, it also took its sixth win for the Best Airport Staff/Gate Agents in the 18th edition of the GT Tested Reader Survey.

"We are honoured to be recognized by the Global Traveler’s reader survey and to be included among the world’s leading travel providers," said Turkish Airlines CEO Ilker Ayci.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Airlines Corporate Club was chosen as Best Corporate Program for Business Travelers for the fourth consecutive year.

