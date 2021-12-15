Mounting Daesh attacks against Peshmerga forces over recent weeks in the “disputed areas” between the central Iraqi government and the autonomous Kurdish Region of Northern Iraq (KRI), have once again brought up the controversial issue of the Peshmerga’s return to the contested city of Kirkuk.

Iraqi Kurds hold that Daesh is taking advantage of the security gap in the “disputed areas” and that cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil would help prevent the attacks. Iraqi and KRI forces are currently organising anti-Daesh operations together to deter security threats in the “disputed areas”.

Yet some of Kirkuk’s Turkmen and Arab constituents and politicians believe the ongoing military cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil will pave the way for the Peshmerga’s return to the city, an idea that they strictly oppose on the grounds of the possibility of it altering the delicate balances in the city.

City of conflicts

Kirkuk, perhaps Iraq’s most ethnically diverse city, is a home to mainly Arabs, Kurds, and Turkmens. The oil-rich city is one of the “disputed areas” between Baghdad and Erbil, according to the Article 140 of Iraq's 2005 constitution.

The city’s communities are not entirely united; on the contrary, each group is divided by political preferences and sect. For example, the Kurds are generally divided between KDP and PUK, and Turkmens, between Sunnis and Shias. The city is a kind of “miniature Iraq” with its multi ethnic-religious society. Thus, any crisis in Iraq directly impacts the city.

The city has historically been ridden by conflicts driven by each community’s unique discourse and reading of historical events. The Arabs in Kirkuk claim that their lands have been confiscated by the Kurds since 2003, when the Baath regime fell. Notwithstanding that the Kurds allege that they are the real owners of these lands, that they were exposed to forced displacement during Saddam Hussein’s Arabisation policy. According to the KRI authorities, this policy was resumed after 2017.

On the other hand, Turkmens argue that the demographic structure of the city was subjected to Arabisation under the Baathist regime, and later to Kurdification between 2003 and 2017.

In addition to the existing conflicts, the city was once again shaken when the KRI held an independence referendum on September 25, 2017, including in the “disputed areas” that the central Iraqi government regarded as illegal.

The referendum brought Baghdad and Erbil to the brink of war. Following that, the Iraqi army and the Hashd al Shaabi — a paramilitary force dominated by Iran-backed Shia militias — re-took the city a few weeks later on October 16.

As a result, Iraqi Kurds lost control of Kirkuk where they had enjoyed political and economic privileges since 2014, following the Iraqi army’s withdrawal in the face of Daesh’s advance.