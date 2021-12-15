A local freelance photojournalist in Myanmar has died in military custody after being arrested last week while covering protests.

Soe Naing, who was a graphic designer as well as a freelance journalist, was arrested on Friday when he and a colleague were in downtown Yangon taking photos during a “silent strike” called by opponents of military rule.

After his arrest, Soe Naing was sent to a military interrogation center in Yangon’s Eastern Botahtaung Township, said colleagues.

His family was informed on Tuesday morning that he died at the 1,000-Bed Defense Service General Hospital in Yangon’s Mingaladon Township, said colleagues and a family friend, who spoke on condition of anonymity as giving such information could make them targets for arrest.

The current situation of the photographer arrested with him was not known. Soe Naing's wife and a four-year-old son could also not be contacted.

Soe Naing is the first journalist known to have died in custody since the army seized power in February, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Marks on dead bodies indicate torture

Soe Naing is not the first detainee to die in government custody.