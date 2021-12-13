An 18-year-old graduate of an Orthodox school has reportedly blown himself up at a convent outside Moscow.

"An 18-year-old graduate of this educational institution entered the premises of the Orthodox gymnasium of the Vvedenskiy Vladychniy convent and blew himself up", the interior ministry said in a statement on Monday.

According to preliminary information, the would-be bomber was not killed in the blast.

Several Russian news agencies said that up to seven people were injured in the attack.

The ministry said the staff of the school had been evacuated and that "information about other victims" was being clarified.

The incident took place in the city of Serpukhov around 62 miles south of Moscow.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it had sent detectives to the scene.