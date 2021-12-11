The United Kingdom has voiced concerns about threats from Russia and China and urged the West and its allies to unite against authoritarianism.

"We need to come together strongly to stand up to aggressors who are seeking to limit the bounds of freedom and democracy," UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told G7 counterparts on Saturday as she formally opened the talks.

"To do this, we need to have a fully united voice. We need to expand our economic and security posture around the world."

The two-day gathering of foreign ministers from the world's richest nations in Liverpool, northwest England, is the last in-person gathering of Britain's year-long G7 presidency, before it hands over the baton to Germany.

Russia's build-up of troops on Ukraine's border is top of the agenda, alongside discussions on confronting China, limiting Iran's nuclear ambitions and addressing the crisis in military-ruled Myanmar.

Truss held talks on the sidelines of the summit on Friday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as well as Germany's new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

READ MORE: What did Chinese President Xi Jinping mean by a ‘new Cold War’

Truss said before the meeting that she wanted deeper ties between G7 nations in trade, investment, technology and security "so we can defend and advance freedom and democracy across the world".