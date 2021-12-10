France will open classified police files from the Algerian war 15 years ahead of schedule in order to "look the truth in the eyes", the government has announced.

"We have things to rebuild with Algeria. They can only be rebuilt on the truth," said Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot while talking to BFMTV on Friday.

"I want this question – which is troubling, aggravating, and where falsifiers of history are at work – I want us to be able to look it in the eyes. We can't build a national story on a lie," she added.

Asked about the likelihood that incidents of torture will be uncovered in the archives, Bachelot said: "It is in the interest of the country that they are recognised.

"We should never fear the truth. We must put it in context."

The files cover criminal investigations during the 1954-1962 war of independence and are likely to confirm the widespread use of torture, war crimes and extra-judicial killings by French forces.

The declassification is not expected to include the army's files.

'Inexcusable crimes'

The announcement comes as France seeks to defuse a major diplomatic crisis between the two countries.