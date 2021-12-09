WORLD
3 MIN READ
Rights group: Violence in South Sudan could amount to 'war crimes'
Amnesty International documents deliberate targeting of civilians by fighters aligned with rival political factions.
Rights group: Violence in South Sudan could amount to 'war crimes'
Amnesty has documented fighters on all sides indiscriminately murdering and mutilating civilians. / Reuters Archive
December 9, 2021

Fighting between armed groups aligned with government and opposition forces in South Sudan this year has subjected civilians to "unimaginable violence" that could amount to war crimes.

"The testimonies we have gathered speak of unimaginable violence, including civilians killed as they fled and bodies set on fire and mutilated," said Amnesty International's regional director Deprose Muchena on Thursday.

Amnesty International documented fighters on all sides indiscriminately murdering and mutilating civilians and razing entire villages during an upsurge in fighting between June and October in the Western Equatoria region.

The clashes around Tambura county split along ethnic lines after politicians stirred local grievances and encouraged young people to take up arms.

But the "death, destruction and division" that followed involved not just local combatants but fighters aligned with rival political factions in Juba, suggesting wider forces at play.

"That the attacks not only involved local groups, but also fighters affiliated to government and opposition forces, indicates this is much more than inter-communal violence."

READ MORE:Dozens killed in clashes in Sudan's restive Darfur

Failed peace deal

Recommended

South Sudan attained independence in 2011 but plunged into a brutal civil war two years later that killed nearly 400,000 people and forced millions to flee.

A ceasefire was signed and a new coalition government formed in early 2020 between the political rivals who promised to bring their forces under one banner and rebuild their shattered country.

But the process has stalled and distrust is deepening between President Salva Kiir and his deputy, former rebel leader, Riek Machar.

Key provisions of the peace deal have not been honoured and fighters loyal to each man remain bitterly divided.

Amnesty said the violence in Western Equatoria could be traced to Machar being allocated the state under the power-sharing deal and appointing a governor opposed by some in the community.

Witnesses told Amnesty that fighters "summarily killed civilians by shooting them or slitting their throats", sometimes in front of their children and other family members.

"Deliberately targeting civilians and the murder of captives are war crimes," Amnesty said.

READ MORE:South Sudan marks decade of independence as pandemic mars jubilation

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law