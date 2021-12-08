Australia will not send officials to the upcoming winter Olympics in Beijing, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said, joining a US diplomatic boycott of the event.

"Australia will not step back from the strong position we had standing up for Australia's interest, and obviously it is of no surprise that we wouldn't be sending Australian officials to those Games," he said on Wednesday.

Morrison said the Chinese government has not yet made any attempts to respond to several issues raised by Australia including alleged human rights abuses.

"So it is not surprising therefore that Australian government officials would not be going to China for those games. Australian athletes will though," Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

On Monday, New Zealand said it will not send officials to the event, citing coronavirus fears.

'Nobody cares'

Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin slammed Australia for "blindly following" the US in announcing a boycott, adding that "whether they come or not, nobody cares."