Gambian police have fired tear gas to disperse supporters of losing presidential candidate Ousainou Darboe as they took to the streets outside the capital Banjul to contest the re-election of President Adama Barrow.

Hundreds of protesters had gathered in the community of Serekunda, near Banjul on Monday, the day after Darboe and two other candidates said they would not accept Barrow's resounding win in Saturday's peaceful voting.

Police broke up another protest of Darboe supporters near his house in Serekunda using tear gas. A witness saw some police beating protesters, before the crowd dispersed.

The office of the Inspector General of Police said it was concerned about gatherings turning violent.

"Without restraint, any form of post-electoral violence will jeopardise our legacy for tolerance, maturity and peacefulness," a police statement said.

READ MORE:Gambia's Barrow wins presidential election