TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey, Qatar to 'act together' to reopen Afghanistan's Kabul airport
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani discussed ways to keep Kabul airport open and deliver further aid to Afghanistan.
Turkey, Qatar to 'act together' to reopen Afghanistan's Kabul airport
Doha and Ankara are set to sign dozens of agreements during Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Qatar. / AA
December 6, 2021

Turkey and Qatar have raised the possibility of jointly operating Afghanistan's Taliban-controlled Kabul airport.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint press briefing on Monday with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani that they would "act together" in Kabul.

"Qatar and Turkey are continuously working with the interim government in Afghanistan to reach an agreement to open the airport (so it can function) normally," Thani added. 

The briefing took place as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Doha for two days of talks.

Erdogan's visit comes as Turkey seeks to rebuild relations with former rivals in the energy-rich Gulf region, including the United Arab Emirates, whose crown prince last month visited Turkey for the first time since 2012.

READ MORE: How Turkey emerged as a key player to run the Kabul airport

'Setting an example'

Cavusoglu also said Turkey and Qatar should set an example to the international community in delivering humanitarian aid to Afghan people.

“The international community needs to deliver this humanitarian aid to the Afghan people, regardless of political motives,” he said.

Underlining that he is working in coordination with institutions of both countries to deliver additional humanitarian aid, Cavusoglu said Turkey has allocated funds that were transferred for providing humanitarian aid.

“Turkish Maarif Foundation continues its educational activities. It keeps many of its schools there open and 10 of these are schools for girls,” he added.

Recommended

The Turkish Red Crescent and the Qatari Red Crescent are actively delivering aid to the Afghan people in the field, he said.

READ MORE: Turkish, Qatari foreign ministers acclaim strong bilateral relations

Solidarity among Gulf countries

Simmering tensions between Ankara and its Gulf rivals escalated after a Saudi Arabia-led blockade on Qatar by Arab countries in 2017.

Ankara backed Qatar in the dispute, and the two countries have grown closer ever since.

Erdogan said he wanted to use the trip to foster closer relations with all Gulf states.

"We are in favour of strengthening our relations with all the Gulf countries," Erdogan told reporters at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport before leaving for Doha.

"The blockade and sanctions imposed on Qatar have been lifted as of the start of this year. Right now, solidarity is being restored among Gulf countries," Erdogan said.

READ MORE: The feasibility of the Turkey-UAE rapprochement

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin