WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mass funeral held in Nagaland for civilians killed by Indian army
Hundreds of locals gather to bury 14 coal miners killed by an elite military commando unit in Nagaland, India, after the forces in the border state mistook a group of labourers for militants and opened fire.
Mass funeral held in Nagaland for civilians killed by Indian army
Members of the tribal groups who attended the funeral said the incident exposed flaws in the army's intelligence gathering techniques and they should be punished. / AFP
December 6, 2021

Hundreds of mourners have defied a curfew to bury 14 civilians shot dead by the Indian army during a botched ambush and confrontation with a crowd angered by the attack.

The mass of locals carried the victims' coffins to a public ground in Mon district of Nagaland to conduct prayers on Monday, ignoring a round-the-clock curfew and internet blackout imposed after the violence.

The mourners were later joined by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who has slammed the military over the killings and ordered an investigation.

Street protests across the state also continued for a second day on Monday, the morning after a candlelight march for the victims in state capital Kohima.

A police source said that the situation was "tense but under control".

READ MORE: Indian forces 'mistakenly' kill over dozen civilians in northeast

'A case of mistaken identity'

An elite military commando unit shot dead six coal miners returning to their homes in remote northeastern Nagaland state on Saturday, believing they were targeting insurgents.

Another eight people were killed by the troops when they were confronted by a furious crowd, with a soldier also killed and a military vehicle set alight.

The coal miners were killed by troops in a case of mistaken identity, India's home minister Amit Shah told parliament on Monday.

Recommended

India's army has said the miners were killed after they laid an ambush following "credible intelligence" of an armed insurgent group moving in the area.

At least two other protesters were shot dead and another 10 injured on Sunday after an angry crowd attacked and set alight an army installation in the region.

READ MORE: Nagaland villagers raid India troops' camp over civilian massacre

'Draconian law'

Nagaland and other states in northeast India have seen decades of unrest among ethnic and separatist groups.

Over the years insurgency has waned, but a large Indian garrison remains stationed in the region.

Rio, the Nagaland chief minister, demanded New Delhi revoke the Armed Forces Special Powers Act that grants troops impunity along with the powers to conduct arbitrary arrests and raids.

"India is the biggest democratic country in the world. This is a draconian law. So it should be removed from our country," Rio said.

READ MORE: India’s draconian ‘anti-terror’ law faces democratic pushback

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law