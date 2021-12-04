General Abdel Fattah al Burhan has announcedSudan's military will exit politics after elections scheduled for 2023.

Burhan saidthe deposed former ruling party would have no role in the transitional government, in an interview with Reuters on Saturday.

"When a government is elected, I don't think the army, the armed forces, or any of the security forces will participate in politics. This is what we agreed on and this is the natural situation," Burhan said.

"Investigations regarding the victims of the protests have begun to identify who has done this and to punish the criminals," Burhan said, adding that the government protects the right to peaceful protest.

"[Bashir's] National Congress Party will not be a part of the transition in any form and we are committed to this," Burhan said.

Following a military takeover led by Burhan in late October that sidetracked Sudan's transition to civilian-led democracy, a deal was struck on November 21 reinstating Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to lead a technocratic cabinet until elections in July 2023.

Calls for the military to quit politics