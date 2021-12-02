The Biden administration has sought to ramp up its pandemic response following US detection of the Omicron coronavirus variant this week, making at-home Covid-19 tests available free of charge, accelerating its push for the booster shots, and tightening rules for travellers.

President Joe Biden unveiled the plan on Thursday in which private health insurance companies will be required to reimburse customers for the cost of over-the-counter at-home Covid-19 tests.

For the uninsured, at-home tests will be made available at no charge at community testing sites.

At least eight over-the-counter rapid antigen tests have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and health insurers already cover the more accurate PCR tests done through laboratories that are not FDA-approved for at-home use.

The US Department of Health and Human Services along with pharmacy companies will launch a public information campaign to encourage booster shots, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) revised guidance this week recommending all adults get a booster.

Pharmacies will reach out to customers and increase working hours.

The government's Medicare insurance programme for those over 65 as well as the disabled and the Medicaid programme for low-income people will also make outreach efforts to encourage shots among the millions who rely on them.

Tighter travel requirements

The US CDC will require inbound international passengers to be tested for Covid-19 within one day of departure, regardless of their vaccination status.

Mask requirements on airplanes, trains, and public transportation vehicles will be extended through March 18.