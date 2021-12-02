If you wake up in the middle of a powerful dream, you will remember its details almost graphically, feeling like you may have just experienced a divine revelation. While scientists can’t tell you anything about the divinity of your experience, they will simply say that you remember it well because you wake up immediately after your dream.

It means timing matters a lot if you want a lucid memory of your dream. It is just like something came to your mind as a writer. What would you do? Record it somewhere to not forget. For dreams, your brain also needs to record them not to lose their content.

But how? Like the way you stop briefly what you do as a writer to record your idea, you also need to stop sleeping to let your brain record your dreams. So recording and memory are two key ideas in not losing your dreams.

“These intra-sleep awakenings would finally give more opportunities to the brain to restore his memory-encoding abilities and therefore to encode the dream in long term memory,” wrote Raphael Vallat, a neuroscientist with a focus on sleep and dream research at the University of California, Berkeley.

People need to wake up to allow their brains to record dreams; otherwise, in deep sleep, as it covers much longer periods than dreaming periods, dreams will be lost.

In ancient times from Egypt’s pharaohs to Babylon's Nebuchadnezzar, a famous Middle Eastern king, and previous generations, who slept in more natural environments, and worked less stressful hours during a regular day, dreamt better and remembered their dreams better than modern humans.

In ancient times, there were no alarm clocks in the way we have them today, having to rush to work as soon as they wake up. Instead, they usually had brief periods in the morning when they had time to contemplate their dreams and bring the pieces together.

“If you’re the kind of person who leaps up out of bed and goes about their day, you’re not going to remember your dreams,” said Robert Stickgold, a sleep researcher at Harvard Medical School.

Alarm clocks: dream killers

“Someone who asks me the question of why they can’t remember their dreams, I say it’s because they fall asleep too fast, sleep too soundly and wake up with their alarm clock,” Stickgold said.

But how can an innocent alarm clock kill our dreams?

The answer is not so simple. Dreams are primarily related to the functioning of emotions not being the work of our brains’ rational facilities. When we dream, the brain's components which manage emotions are in control of the body.

As a result, the body supplies blood to those parts of the brain, depriving it from rational facilities. And our brain’s emotional state enters its highest level during the Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep in which dreaming happens a lot more than any other time.