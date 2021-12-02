Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has come under fire after his wife and children flew abroad amid Covid travel restrictions.

The storm of criticism came on Thursday just days after the Israeli leader urged citizens to avoid international travel because of the new coronavirus variant.

Bennett was attacked by political rivals and everyday Israelis itching to return to normalcy.

“It’s a testament to his behavior, to his responsibility to the public, to the lack of personal example. He thinks he can do what he wants,” opposition lawmaker Israel Katz told Israeli Army Radio.

Israelis took to social media to berate the prime minister on his social media pages, questioning his leadership.

“Send regards to the family abroad while we are all languishing here with the restrictions,” a user named Anna Gechtman wrote.

'I understand the criticism'