Sudanese security forces have fired tear gas at protesters rallying against last month's military takeover and a deal that saw the prime minister reinstated.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in central Khartoum on Tuesday and marched on the presidential palace when security forces fired tear gas to disperse them.

"No partnership, no negotiation, no legitimacy," protesters chanted, urging the military "to go back to their barracks".

Sudan's top general, Abdel Fattah al Burhan, seized power and detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on October 25, but after international condemnation and mass protests he reinstated the premier in a deal they signed last week.

Critics lambasted the agreement as "whitewashing" and accused Hamdok of "betrayal" as pro-democracy activists vowed to maintain pressure on the military-civilian authority.

At least 43 people have been killed in anti-coup protests since last month, according to medics.

Doctors have accused security forces of using live rounds but police denied the allegations saying it only used "minimum force" to disperse protests.

Domestic criticism