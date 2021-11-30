WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sudanese forces fire tear gas at protest against post-coup political deal
Demonstrators gathered in central Khartoum chanted slogans against an agreement between the military chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and the reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.
Sudanese forces fire tear gas at protest against post-coup political deal
Opposition groups have in Sudan criticised the recent agreement, vowing to maintain pressure on the military-civilian authority. / AFP
November 30, 2021

Sudanese security forces have fired tear gas at protesters rallying against last month's military takeover and a deal that saw the prime minister reinstated.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in central Khartoum on Tuesday and marched on the presidential palace when security forces fired tear gas to disperse them.

"No partnership, no negotiation, no legitimacy," protesters chanted, urging the military "to go back to their barracks".

Sudan's top general, Abdel Fattah al Burhan, seized power and detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on October 25, but after international condemnation and mass protests he reinstated the premier in a deal they signed last week.

Critics lambasted the agreement as "whitewashing" and accused Hamdok of "betrayal" as pro-democracy activists vowed to maintain pressure on the military-civilian authority.

At least 43 people have been killed in anti-coup protests since last month, according to medics.

Doctors have accused security forces of using live rounds but police denied the allegations saying it only used "minimum force" to disperse protests.

READ MORE:Death toll climbs in Sudan as anti-coup movement continues

Domestic criticism

Recommended

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), an umbrella of unions which called for Tuesday's protests, accused Hamdok and Burhan of seeking to "reproduce the former regime" of president Omar al Bashir, who was ousted in April 2019 following mass protests.

"Taking to the streets is a clear and decisive response to the putschists' nonsense," said the SPA, which was also involved in the anti-Bashir protests.

Hamdok, who has been prime minister in the transitional government since the ouster of long-time autocratic ruler Bashir, has defended the deal which was signed on November 21.

The Burhan-Hamdok agreement was welcomed by the United Nations, African Union, Western countries as well as Arab powerhouses Saudi Arabia and Egypt, which have strong ties with the Sudanese military.

The military has vowed to release detainees kept in custody since the coup and several politicians have since been freed.

Burhan has also pledged to lead Sudan to "free and transparent elections" in July 2023.

READ MORE: Sudan's police chief denies role in protesters' killing

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law