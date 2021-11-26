The European Parliament has urged EU states to adopt asset freeze sanctions and a travel ban on Russian mercenary company, Wagner Group.

In a resolution adopted with 585 - 40 votes and 43 abstentions, EU lawmakers condemned in “the strongest terms the heinous crimes committed by” the Wagner Group, the European Parliament said in a statement on Thursday.

Activities of Wagner Group correspond to the expansion of Russia’s influence zone, therefore it is highly likely that the Russian state is in charge of the funding, training, management and operational command of the paramilitary group, according to the resolution.

Lawmakers welcomed EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s recent announcement about reaching a political consensus on imposing sanctions on Wagner Group and its affiliates, but they urged the bloc to extend sanctions to include a travel ban and an asset freeze on the company’s operatives.

They also encouraged all states, particularly the Central African Republic, not to use the company’s services.

The European Parliament also demanded that the European Commission not allocate funds to countries that employ the Russian mercenaries.