Gambia has wrapped up a sweeping three-year public inquiry by recommending prosecutions for abuses committed during former President Yahya Jammeh's rule.

Gambia's Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission (TRRC) delivered on Thursday its full report to President Adama Barrow, nine days before a presidential election in which the exiled Jammeh has urged his supporters to vote for an opposition coalition.

Nearly 400 witnesses testified before the TRRC, including the victims and perpetrators of the torture, killings and looting that characterised Jammeh's 22-year rule.

"To forgive and forget with impunity the violations and abuses ... would not only undermine reconciliation but would also constitute a massive and egregious cover-up of the crimes committed," the commission said in a statement.

At a news conference, commission chairman Lamin Sise declined to comment on who specifically should be targeted for prosecution. Barrow or his successor will have six months to decide how to respond to the report.

It could form the basis for criminal proceedings against Jammeh and others.

Denying allegations