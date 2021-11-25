A tighter Israeli closure policy, restrictions, and military operations in the occupied West Bank since 2000 have exacted an economic toll on Palestinians estimated at $57.7 billion, a UN report said.

The UN Conference on Trade and Development's (UNCTAD) report examined Israel's policies after the outbreak of the second Palestinian Intifada, or uprising, in September 2000.

"We estimate that something like a third of real GDP, whether measured in absolute or per capita terms, has been removed as a consequence of the mechanisms of occupation," UNCTAD's Development Director Richard Kozul-Wright said at a news conference on Wednesday.

"There's a precariousness that comes with these kinds of macroeconomic conditions constantly being reproduced," due to the cost of occupation.

The report, "Economic costs of the Israeli occupation for the Palestinian people: Poverty in the West Bank 2000–2019," estimates the cost was equivalent to three and a half times the occupied Palestinian territory's GDP in 2019.

It indicates that the minimum cost of eliminating poverty in the West Bank increased six times between 1998 and 2007, from $73 million to $428 million.

Rising poverty and 'arrested development'