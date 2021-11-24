Two French ministers have lashed out at the European Commision after the Commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli met the pan-European Muslim youth association the Forum of European Muslim Youth and Student Organisations (FEMYSO).

The French Junior Minister for Citizenship Marlene Schiappa went on Twitter to brand the Muslim student network as an "Islamist association."

FEMYSO, a network of 33 Muslim youth and student organisations across 20 European countries, has in the past criticised the French state of Islamophobic policies targeting the country's Muslim population.

The French government often brands its critics as extremists, Islamists, or Islamo-leftists if they question state policies that seek to regulate how French Muslims practice Islam.

According to the EU Commissioner for Equality, the meeting with FEMYSO aimed to discuss "the situation of young Muslims in Europe and the challenges experienced as a result of stereotyping, discrimination and outright hatred."

The French Secretary of State for Europe Clement Beaune called the EU's meeting with FEMYSO "absurd," vowing that the French government will approach the commision to ensure that links with the grassroots student movement are cut.

Responding to the French government attacks, FEMYSO said that it was, "deeply disappointed to observe that French government officials have spent their political capital and platforms to attack and delegitimise our fully volunteer-led pan-European youth and students organisation, instead of trying to pass effective policies to support local communities in the recovery from this devastating pandemic."

Earlier this month, the Council of Europe, a pan-European human rights body separate from the EU, pulled out of a campaign that sought to draw attention to anti-hijab discrimination after France called it "deeply shocking."

The French Secretary of State for Youth Sarah El Hairy called the positive hijab campaign the "opposite of the values France is standing up for…France made its very strong disapproval of the campaign clear, which is why it was pulled."