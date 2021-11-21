Violent protests against Covid-19 restrictions have continued in the Netherlands as police detained at least 40 people across three provinces.

Dutch security forces on Sunday used water canon, dogs and mounted police to stop rioting youths who set fires and threw fireworks.

Three people believed to be hit by police bullets remained in hospital on Sunday, a statement by the authorities said.

The night marked in the worst disturbances since a full lockdown led to widespread disorder and more than 500 arrests in January.

The latest unrest began on Friday night in Rotterdam, where police opened fire on a crowd that had swelled to hundreds during a protest the city's mayor said had turned into "an orgy of violence".

The protests were sparked by opposition to government plans to restrict use of a national corona pass to people who have either recovered from Covid-19 or have been vaccinated, excluding those with a negative test result.

