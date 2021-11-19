Thousands of protesters have converged on Isfahan in central Iran to voice their anger after the city's lifeblood river dried up due to drought and diversion.

Friday's massive protest was the biggest since demonstrations over the water crisis started on November 9.

"Thousands of people from Isfahan, farmers from the east and west of the province, have gathered in the dry Zayandeh Rud riverbed with one key demand: let the river run," a state TV journalist in Isfahan reported, broadcasting live images of the rally.

Footage aired on the channel showed men and women in a crowd spanning the riverbed clapping in unison.

"Plundered for 20 years" and "the water must return", they chanted.

Others were seen holding up banners that read "East Isfahan has become a desert" and "Our water is being held hostage", in pictures published by Iranian media outlets.

Drought is seen as one of the causes, but farmers also blame the authorities' diversion of the river water to neighbouring Yazd province.

The farming area around Isfahan was once well supplied by the Zayandeh Rud, but nearby factories have increasingly drawn on it over the years.

Government pledges to help

The Iranian government has promised to come to the aid of farmers and resolve the crisis.