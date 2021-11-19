Poland's border guards have detained 45 refugees who attempted to cross the border from Belarus overnight.

The refugees were part of two larger groups hurling rocks and tear gas, Border Guard spokesperson Lieutenant Anna Michalska told AFP news agency on Friday.

A group of around 500 people attempted to breach the border on Thursday evening near Dubicze Cerkiewne, she said.

"People in this group threw rocks and someone also hurled tear gas at Polish officials. At the same time the Belarusian personnel were using lasers to blind them," she said.

"Forty-five people were detained and ordered to leave Poland," Michalska added.

"The Belarusian side is supplying the migrants with the tear gas, it's obvious they didn't bring it from their countries of origin," Michalska added.

Soldiers injured

Four Polish soldiers sustained injuries that did not require hospitalisation, she said.