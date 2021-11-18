Azeem Rafiq made his senior debut at the age of 17, playing professionally for Yorkshire County Cricket Club. At one point, he wanted to play for England but his negative experience at Yorkshire dented that aspiration. In fact, he doesn’t want his son anywhere near the sport. That’s what racism can do to a person: crush their dreams and destroy something they once loved.

Azeem bravely articulated the impact of racism on his mental health during a parliamentary select committee testimony this week. Detailing the routine racism, bullying, and harassment during his time playing for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, his testimony was emotional and damning. Holding back tears, he spoke of the inhumane way he was treated by his club when his unborn son died. He recalled being pinned down as a 15-year-old while having red wine forced down his throat.

It’s impossible to watch that testimony and not feel deeply saddened and angry by what Rafiq endured. That feeling is particularly pronounced amongst many South Asians in the UK who have endured similar experiences, not just in cricket but in various spheres of life. Whilst many commentators expressed shock at the revelations, this came as no shock to many British South Asians who have been on the receiving end of such abuse for decades.

The routine racism that Azeem was repeatedly subjected to confirms what many of us already know — that cricket is a sport mired in the ugly swamp of racism and nowhere near enough has been done to tackle this issue.

More than a third of Black, Asian and minority ethnic cricketers say they have experienced racism in the game, according to a survey of professional players in England. The problem is widespread at all levels of the sport.

According to the England and Wales Cricket Board, South Asians in the UK make up a third of recreational players across the country, yet make up less than five percent of professional players. Alongside racist taunts and feelings of isolation, many have also struggled when it comes to progression at county level. There is a clear lack of development support for younger South Asian players.

Azeem Rafiq spoke of how British Asian representation in professional cricket had dropped by nearly 40 percent since 2010. Why has this come about? Has cricket suddenly become unpopular with South Asians?

Nothing could be further from the truth, considering how many actively play and watch the sport. According to Sport England, 2.6 percent of British Asians claim to have played cricket at least twice in the past month, compared with 0.5 percent of white British people. Many in the South Asian community watched the T20 World Cup with great enthusiasm.

But this enthusiasm dissipates quickly for many in the British South Asian community when they realise that they have to work twice as hard to achieve half as much as their white counterparts — not to mention their treatment.